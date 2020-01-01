Compton

Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Walking on 91 Freeway

It's unclear why the man was walking on the freeway.

By City News Serivce

A pedestrian was struck and killed today on the 91 Freeway in Compton, authorities said.

The victim was described as a man, approximately 45 years old, the California Highway Patrol reported.

He was walking northbound across the westbound lanes of the freeway when he was hit by a 2016 Honda going at least 60 mph, the CHP said.

The pedestrian was reported lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway at Wilmington Avenue at 5:30 a.m., according to the CHP. An off-duty Redondo Beach police officer reported the body was in the No. 4 lane.

A witness told the CHP vehicles were swerving to avoid the body and that a vehicle with damage consistent with a traffic collision was nearby.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:47 a.m. by Compton Fire Department paramedics.

A Sigalert was issued at 5:54 a.m. for all westbound lanes and the on-ramp from Artesia Boulevard to the westbound 91 Freeway.

A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called to the scene at 6:12 a.m.

