Man dies after hours-long barricade and shooting in Woodland Hills

A man is dead following an hours-long standoff and shooting involving police in Woodland Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man armed with a gun at a motel on the 21700 block of Ventura Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night .

When officers arrived they found an armed man with what they believed to be a rifle and a shooting followed.

Police said the man fled the scene following the shooting but was ultimately found with the help of SWAT and Metropolitan Division Canine who assisted in the search. The man had fled back into the motel.

Paramedics were on scene to help the man who had gunshot wounds but he was declared dead at the scene.

The area will be closed as the investigation continues. Ventura Boulevard will be closed from Topanga Canyon Boulevard to Canoga Avenue.