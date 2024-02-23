Metro

Man dies in pepper-spray confrontation on Metro bus in Koreatown

No arrests were reported in the deadly altercation in Los Angeles' Koreatown area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a deadly confrontation on a Metro bus Friday Feb. 23, 2024.
NBCLA

A man died late Thursday following a fight in which he was pepper-sprayed by another man on a Metro bus in Los Angeles' Koreatown area.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. A man who had been pepper-sprayed on the bus was unresponsive, but breathing, when officers arrived, according to the LAPD.

Paramedics performed CPR, but the man died at the scene.

No arrests were reported early Friday. The person who pepper-sprayed the victim, a man in his 60s, was identified only as a man in his 30s.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MetroKoreatown
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us