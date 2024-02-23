Man dies in pepper-spray confrontation on Metro bus in Koreatown

A man died late Thursday following a fight in which he was pepper-sprayed by another man on a Metro bus in Los Angeles' Koreatown area.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. A man who had been pepper-sprayed on the bus was unresponsive, but breathing, when officers arrived, according to the LAPD.

Paramedics performed CPR, but the man died at the scene.

No arrests were reported early Friday. The person who pepper-sprayed the victim, a man in his 60s, was identified only as a man in his 30s.

Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.