Man drowns in lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

A 19-year-old man drowned in the lake outside SoFi Stadium during a sold-out dance music concert, authorities said Saturday.

The man was observed at 9:27 p.m. entering the lake, and Inglewood police officers assigned to work the show by musician and DJ Illenium also saw him swimming, according to an Inglewood Police Department news release.

The man was seen going underwater and he did not resurface, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation involving divers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and county fire lifeguards with helicopter and drone support, police said.

The man's body was recovered from the lake just before 11 p.m. and attempts were made to resuscitate him to no avail, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victim's name.

Anyone with information about the drowning was asked to call Inglewood police at 888-412-7463.

This is not the first time someone has drowned in the large lake outside SoFi Stadium. A man hopped a fence to get onto the property and his body was found in the water on July 6, 2022.