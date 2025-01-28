Man faces attempted murder charges in shooting of 5 people near MacArthur Park  

A man was charged with five counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting and injuring five people near MacArthur Park in the Westlake neighborhood, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Monday.

Hochman said Jose Daniel Amaya, 27, is charged with five counts of willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder for the shooting. The violence occurred just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 22.

If convicted, Amaya could face life in prison.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Amaya allegedly fired multiple shots into a group of people near Wilshire Boulevard and S. Alvarado Street, striking four men and one woman.

"Gun violence continues to be a devastating scourge in Los Angeles, and today my office has taken decisive action by filing five gun sentencing enhancements, one for each victim,” said District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

LAPD arrested Amaya on the same day of the shooting. Information on what led to the shooting is still unknown.

According to jail records, Amaya is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7.