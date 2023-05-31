Studio City

Man Fatally Shot at Business in Studio City Near Universal Studios Hollywood

Police are investigating the shooting of a man in Studio City.

A man was shot to death a business in Studio City near Universal Studios Hollywood Wednesday.

According to the LAPD, they received calls of a shooting just after 4 a.m. When they arrived they found a man that was slumped over. The business appears to be night club.

At this time the identity of the man shot or anyone else who was involved is unknown. Police have not confirmed if they have arrested anyone.

Police are investigating the scene and have part of Cahuenga Boulevard near Universal Studios Boulevard blocked off to traffic.

