Man Fires at Deputies in East LA

Authorities established a perimeter to search for a man who allegedly shot at sheriff's deputies in the unincorporated City Terrace area of East Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area of Fisher Street and North Marianna Avenue, near Esteban E. Torres High School, about 4:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and came under fire as they arrived at the scene.

Deputies returned fire at the suspect, but could not confirm if the man was hit because he fled the area immediately after the shooting. No deputies were injured in the shooting, the department said.

As of about 5:30 p.m., the LASD established a perimeter in the area of the shooting and were searching for the suspect, described as a man wearing an orange shirt.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By 6 p.m., NewsChopper4 captured footage of deputies arresting the suspected shooter.