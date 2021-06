A man at a homeless encampment in Venice was found Friday evening with blunt force trauma to his head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the encampment located in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Dudley Avenue at about 3:20 p.m., according to reports.

The man was described as being in his 40s and possibly homeless. His name was not released.

A suspect description was not provided.