Man Found Dead in South Park Street

Homicide investigators are attempting to determine what unfolded Thursday morning on a South Los Angeles street where a man in his late 20s or 30s was found dead.

What was first believed to be a fatal hit-and-run crash evolved during the pre-dawn investigation in South Park.

A woman later identified herself to police as the driver who struck the man found dead at Vernon and Towne avenues. Police confirmed the woman remained at the scene after circling back to check on the man.

Authorities later said they believe the man was initially struck by a another driver in a black truck before the woman arrived at the scene. That driver left the scene, police said.

Another layer was added to the investigation when the coroner's office responded to remove the body, but noticed what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Authorities did not immediately confirm the injury was caused by gunfire.

An airsoft gun was found near the body, police said. It was not immediately clear how the replica gun, which fires non-metallic projectiles, is connected to the series of events that unfolded in the South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The body remained at the scene. No arrests were reported Thursday morning.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether the man died due to a hit-and-run crash or shooting.