Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department said several shots were fired, and they are now looking for the gunman.

Investigators said they first got a call about a man lying on the ground around 12:30 a.m. on Reseda Boulevard near Winford Drive, south of the Braemar Country Club in a gated community. There are also popular hiking trails nearby.

A man was found shot & killed on Reseda Blvd., near Winford Dr., outside a gated community in #Tarzana. Police are looking for the gunman & are asking anyone w/ info to call #LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide. Developing details on #TodayInLA on @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/Qde7ZHxIjx — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) March 8, 2024

While police have not officially identified the victim, they said the deceased is a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

“There are security cameras in the area, and we are in the process of canvassing the area,” said Det. Gus Ramirez of the LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division.

Police have not released any information or description about the gunman.