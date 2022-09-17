Man Holding Rifle Shot to Death by LAPD in Vermont Knolls

Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding a rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area
of South L.A.
Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
"When a man exited the residence holding a black rifle, an officer-involved shooting occurred,'' Madison said.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. No one else was injured.
Investigators later determined the man was holding a Airsoft rifle, Madison said. Air-soft rifles fire plastic pellets and are non-lethal.
Traffic along Grand Avenue between Century Boulevard and 104th Street was impacted by the police investigation probe.