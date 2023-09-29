Man hoses down grandma during argument in Lake Balboa

A grandmother dropping off her grandchild at school in Lake Balboa ended up soaked from head to toe and, she said, racially abused after trying to stop a dispute between two men.

Andrea Mancilla said a homeowner who lives near Bassett Elementary School grew incensed after a parent blocked his driveway during drop-off at the school.

“He poured water on the other man's car … He filled inside his trunk,” Mancilla said.

The situation escalated when the homeowner repeatedly hosed Mancilla down while hurling derogatory slurs and telling her to go back to where she came from, she said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

She proceeded to call the police. Three hours later, they arrived and arrested him.

After the arrest, a parent recorded the homeowner in the area saying, “Got out on the same day, bro. I’ll do it again.”

The man has reportedly been tormenting parents and guardians parking near his home.

In response to the safety concerns, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it is taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of students and staff.

“Out of an abundance of caution, school authorities will also be providing additional patrols in and around our school campus,” the LAUSD said in a statement.

Mancilla has been allowed to enter through another entrance at the school during drop-off for the safety of her and her grandchild.

"If he's thrown cigarette butts at people, insulted them, we don't know how far he'll go. There's a little bit of insecurity," Mancilla said.