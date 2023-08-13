Man in custody after being shot by LAPD and barricading in Koreatown building

A man in his 30s, who was shot by Los Angeles police before barricading for several hours at a building in Koreatown, has been taken into custody, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Saturday to reports of a man with a rifle near Kenmore Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

They attempted to make contact with the man but at some point one of the officers opened fire, striking him, the LAPD said on Twitter.

“The suspect ran from the officers and a second (police shooting) occurred,'' authorities wrote. “He then barricaded himself behind the stairwell of a building near the intersection of 7th Street and Vermont Avenue.''

A SWAT team responded and attempted to get the suspect to come out from behind the stairwell, police said.

“SWAT utilized a remote controlled tracked vehicle to assess the suspect's condition and attempted to retrieve the suspect's firearms,” department officials said. “The tracked vehicle's arms were unable to retrieve the weapons.”

SWAT officers then deployed another type of controlled vehicle that was able to remove the man's firearms, “which allowed officers to approach the suspect and provide medical treatment,” LAPD said.

The man was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. and was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

No officers or bystanders were injured and the case remains under investigation.