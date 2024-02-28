Man in Tesla shot in parking lot near Newport Beach Pier

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooter opened fire on someone in a Tesla in Newport Beach.

Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a Shell gas station in the 1600 block of Jamboree Road where they found a shooting victim. The victim drove to the station after the shooting in the 2100 block of West Oceanfront, near the Newport Beach Pier.

Evidence markers could be seen on the ground in a parking lot near the pier

The victim was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. A motive and detailed decription of the shooter were not immediately available.

Two of the Tesla's passengers remained at the scene and were interviewed by police, City News Service reported. Video showed at least two bullet holes in the car.