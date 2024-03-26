crime

Man in work van shot shot and killed in Reseda

The shooter left the scene in a black BMW sedan, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man in a work van was shot and killed Monday march 25, 2024 in Reseda.
RMG

A man in a work van was shot and killed Monday night by someone in a car on a street in Reseda.

The shooting was reported at about 7:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Jamieson Avenue, near Saticoy Street, in the San Fernando Valley community. The shooter left the scene in a black BMW sedan.

The victim was described only as a 60-year-old man.

Windows on the white work van were shattered. Officers found the victim on the street outside the van.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No arrests were reported early Tuesday. The shooter was described as a man in his 20s last seen wearing black sunglasses and a white T-shirt, heading northbound on Jamieson Avenue, approaching Saticoy Street.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.  

This article tagged under:

crimeReseda
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us