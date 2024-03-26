Man in work van shot shot and killed in Reseda

A man in a work van was shot and killed Monday night by someone in a car on a street in Reseda.

The shooting was reported at about 7:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Jamieson Avenue, near Saticoy Street, in the San Fernando Valley community. The shooter left the scene in a black BMW sedan.

The victim was described only as a 60-year-old man.

Windows on the white work van were shattered. Officers found the victim on the street outside the van.

No arrests were reported early Tuesday. The shooter was described as a man in his 20s last seen wearing black sunglasses and a white T-shirt, heading northbound on Jamieson Avenue, approaching Saticoy Street.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.