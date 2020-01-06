Santa Ana

Man Killed After Car Struck by Metrolink Train, Dog Survives

No one inside the train was injured.

By City News Service

NBCLA

The driver of a car that had gotten inside the crossing gates was killed when it was struck by a Metrolink train in Santa Ana Monday, but a dog inside the Toyota Avalon survived.

Officers received a call at 5:30 p.m. about the collision at South Grand Avenue, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department. The car was struck by Los Angeles-bound OC Line Train 689 and sent 682 feet down the tracks, Bertagna said.

An officer and paramedics attempted to render aid to the man but he died at the scene. The dog was taken to Garden Grove Animal Hospital, Bertagna said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pico-Union 23 mins ago

Man in His 40s Shot, Killed in Pico-Union, LAPD Says

Garden Grove 2 hours ago

Man Sentenced 11 Years for 1985 Killing in Garden Grove

No one inside the train was injured.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaMetrolink crash
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us