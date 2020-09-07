Man Killed at Arcadia House Party Identified

A 23-year-old man gunned down at an Arcadia house party was identified Monday by the coroner's office.

The shooting that claimed the life of Gustavo Lopez was reported at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 2800 block of Caroline Way, according to the coroner's office.

Sheriff's Lt. Robert Westphal told reporters the home was rented for the party. A spokesman for rental site AirBnB said the home was not rented through that company.

An illegal house party turned deadly, with investigators and the family of the victim asking questions. John Cádiz Klemack reported on NBC4 News at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Arcadia officers who responded to a shots-fired call found Lopez on the rear patio with two gunshot wounds. He was taken by paramedics to Huntington Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery and died about 2 that morning.

"It looked like some type of argument led to a shooting,'' according to Arcadia police Lt. Kollin Cieadlo, who said at least 25 people attended the birthday party.

A 23-year-old man was detained for questioning, then taken into custody on unrelated charges, according to Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Sheriff's homicide investigators are assisting Arcadia police in the shooting investigation.

According to a broadcast report, Lopez had tried to intervene when an argument broke out at the party and ended up being shot twice. Distraught family members who arrived at the home Monday morning said he was a construction worker who left behind a wife and 18-month-old son.

The homicide was the second of the year in Arcadia, Arcadia Police Department Lt. Brett Bourgeous told City News Service. A husband and wife died in a murder-suicide on July 6, he said.

There was one homicide in Arcadia in 2019, Bourgeous said.