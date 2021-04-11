Man Killed in Shootout With San Fernando Police

A 48-year-old man was killed during a shooting that involved police officers in San Fernando, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fourth and Harps streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

San Fernando police responding to a "shots fired" call located a suspect and vehicle matching the description given by an informant.

"When they attempted to contact the man seated in the vehicle, he was uncooperative, produced a firearm and fired at officers. Then an officer-involved shooting occurred,'' according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured in the incident.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.