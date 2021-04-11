san fernando

Man Killed in Shootout With San Fernando Police

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured in the incident.

police line do not cross
Getty Images

 A 48-year-old man was killed during a shooting that involved police officers in San Fernando, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fourth and Harps streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

San Fernando police responding to a "shots fired" call located a suspect and vehicle matching the description given by an informant.

"When they attempted to contact the man seated in the vehicle, he was uncooperative, produced a firearm and fired at officers. Then an officer-involved shooting occurred,'' according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured in the incident.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Huntington Beach 2 hours ago

Tensions High for ‘White Lives Matter' Rally, Counter-Protest in Huntington Beach

standoff 3 hours ago

Reports: Man Kills Self After Standoff at Honolulu Hotel

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

san fernando
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us