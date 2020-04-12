Pomona

Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash On Freeway In Pomona

By City News Service

A man was killed when his car, stopped in the road because of a flat tire, was rear ended on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The crash on the westbound freeway, west of Kellogg Drive, occurred at 11:25 p.m. Saturday and involved a 2017 Honda Accord and 2018 Honda Civic, the CHP reported.

The man had stopped his 2017 Honda Civic within No. 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound freeway and got out of his car, as the 2018 Honda Civic was approaching.

The 2018 Honda Civic struck the rear of the Honda Accord and then struck the motorist, who was standing in the No. 3 lane, next to his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP's Baldwin Park office asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at 626-338-1164.

