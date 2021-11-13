Man No Longer on Vincent Thomas Bridge After Perching There For More Than 24 Hours

The Vincent Thomas Bridge was closed in both directions for most of Saturday, as a man perched on the structure finally voluntarily descended from his perch around 2 p.m., authorities said.

The CHP tweeted that the bridge was open again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN LOS ANGELES: EB/WB SR-47 (VINCENT THOMAS BRIDGE) IS NOW OPEN. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) November 13, 2021

The California Highway Patrol was made aware of the man's presence at 6:31 a.m. Friday. The man is 60 years old and has been on the bridge before, a CHP spokesman told City News Service. No further details about the man's situation were immediately available.

The bridge, which crosses the Los Angeles Harbor and links San Pedro with Terminal Island, was closed between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard.

Update (10:45 a.m. 11/13): the Vincent Thomas Bridge remains closed in both directions until further notice due to emergency activity. #sigalert #VTB pic.twitter.com/V9hEAmCMjv — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 13, 2021

Caltrans tweeted at 10:45 a.m. Saturday that the bridge remained "closed in both directions until further notice due to emergency activity."

By 2 p.m., the man had descended from the bridge, after a total 31 hours. It was unknown whether the man would be cited or arrested, the CHP said.