Pasadena

Man Pleads to Fatal Rose Bowl Parking Lot Stabbing That Started With Social Media Dispute

Witnesses saw the two men in a fistfight prior to the stabbing .

By Associated Press

facebook-twitter-generic-twitter-facebook
Getty Images, File

A 24-year-old Los Angeles man has pleaded no contest to stabbing another man to death in a Rose Bowl parking lot over a dispute that started on social media, authorities said.

Miguel Castaneda entered the plea Tuesday for voluntary manslaughter and was scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. He could face up to 12 years in state prison.

His co-defendant, Valentina Rosales of Pasadena, faces a possible four years in prison after pleading no contest to being an accessory after the fact, prosecutors said. Roseles, 25, is to be sentenced the same day.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

1 hour ago

It’s Not Too Late to Share Your Love Story With NBCLA

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

UCLA Anderson School of Management to Honor Ice Cube

Castaneda was accused of stabbing Demetrio Tapia Jr. of Pasadena outside the Rose Bowl on Oct. 1, 2018 after they agreed to meet to settle an argument that started on social media days before, police said.

Witnesses saw the two men in a fistfight prior to the stabbing and then saw Tapia fall to the ground, police said. Tapia, 22, died at the scene.

Prosecutors accused Rosales of being present during the fight and then driving Castaneda away after the stabbing, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

It was unclear what the initial dispute was about.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PasadenaRose Bowl
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us