Man Allegedly Armed is Shot by LAPD in Leimert Park

An armed man was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Leimert Park Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bronson Avenue at approximately 7:25 p.m. regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, the LAPD reported.

Upon their arrival, officers made contact with the man and police opened fire on the suspect, who was arrested at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in stable but serious condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

According to the LAPD, the man is between 30 and 40 years old.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD at 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.