Man Shot in Attempted Carjacking in Boyle Heights

A man was shot during an attempted carjacking early Wednesday in Boyle Heights.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Third Street east of downtown Los Angeles. A man told police he was driving home when someone walked up to his car, pointed a gun at him and attempted to take the car.

The attacker shot at the victim twice before running away, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately avialable.