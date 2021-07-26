Pomona

Man Shot in Leg After Crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

By City News Service

One motorist shot another motorist in the leg following a collision on the 60 Freeway in Pomona early Monday, police said.

The shooting was reported about midnight on the westbound 60 Freeway just east of the 71 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, Kimball said. The man suspected of shooting the other motorist was taken into custody.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all westbound lanes at Reservoir Street for the shooting investigation, the officer said.

