Man Hospitalized After Shooting at North Hollywood Apartment Complex

A man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot by an unidentified assailant in North Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Station were called at 9:42 p.m. to the 5000 block of Tujunga Avenue, east of the 170 Freeway, where they found the victim in a parking garage of a high-rise apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound, said LAPD Officer Carlos Maldonado.

The man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Maldonado said.

The suspect was described as a man approximately 5 feet 10 inches with a thin build, wearing a purple and yellow hat and a purple jacket.