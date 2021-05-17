Man Shot to Death at Hacienda Heights Gas Station

A man was shot to death at a Hacienda Heights gas station, authorities said early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday at an ARCO station in the 17100 block of Colima Road, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The victim had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene, Koerner said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives conducting a crime-scene investigation learned two men were seen driving westbound on Colima Road from the gas station in a blue Hyndai Sonada sedan, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).