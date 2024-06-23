Man shot to death in La Puente, no suspect information available

A man was fatally wounded by gunfire Sunday morning in La Puente, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Amar Road and Witzman Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to www.lacrimestoppers.org.