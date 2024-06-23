La Puente

Man shot to death in La Puente, no suspect information available

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A man was fatally wounded by gunfire Sunday morning in La Puente, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Amar Road and Witzman Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

La Puente
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us