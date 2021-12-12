Fatal Shooting

Man Shot to Death in South Gate Homeless Encampment

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot to death Saturday in a homeless encampment on the Los Angeles River Bike Path in South Gate. 

The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. on a bike path near Salt Lake and Wood avenues, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

South Gate police officers were called to the scene and “discovered the victim unresponsive on the ground near a tent within the encampment,” Parra said. “The victim appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.”

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Parra said. There was no suspect information immediately available.

“It is unknown if this shooting is gang related or related to the two recent murders that occurred in homeless encampments in South Gate,” she said. 

Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting South Gate police with the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

