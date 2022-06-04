Southern California

Man Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa Fatally Shot

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died on Friday.

By City News Service

Azusa Police Department cruiser
NBC4

Two suspects were in custody Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a man who was spray painting graffiti in Azusa, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.  

Two suspects were arrested in relation to the shooting, but no further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

