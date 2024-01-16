A Pacoima business owner was stunned and disheartened by what he saw Friday night on video from his security camera.

The camera captured images of a homeless man hit by three drivers on a street in the San Fernando Valley community. None of the drivers stopped to help the victim.

"Nobody deserves this, nobody," said business owner Amgad Khalil. "I wouldn't wish that on my enemy."

The first crash was just before midnight Friday, when a light-colored pickup traveling the wrong way on San Fernando Road hit the victim as he crossed the street, police said. The man was knocked down, but appeared to be struggling to get back on his feet.

"He was breathing," said Khalil. "He was trying to get up. And, even after then, he was hit again on the other side of the street."

"What would they have thought if that was one of their family members? I don’t know what kind of souls these people have, but I'm guessing they don't."

The video appeared to show another driver slow down on the side of the street, then continue.

The man was then struck by a second driver behind the wheel of a light-colored SUV. The victim was thrown several feet. Moments later, he was hit by a dark-colored SUV that appeared to drag the man, Amgad said.

Amgad did not witness the collisions, but ran to help when he saw the video.

"I walked up to him, put the light on him. He wasn’t breathing," Amgad said.

The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s. Amgad said he often saw the man walking with a blanket in the neighborhood. That blanket remained at the scene where he died.

No arrests were reported.