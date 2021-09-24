Torrance

Man Taken Into Custody After Attempting to Rob Torrance Bank With Bomb Threat

A bomb squad was called to the scene and searched the car for explosives, but none was found

By City News Service

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly trying to rob a Torrance bank, claiming to have a bomb.

The man, whose name was withheld, entered a Bank of America near Pacific Coast Highway and Vista Montana about 9 a.m. and passed a note to a teller that claimed he had a bomb, according to the Torrance Police Department.

He left the bank when the teller refused to give him money and was arrested by police shortly afterward.

Authorities found the man's vehicle parked near the bank, police said.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and searched the car for explosives, but none was found, and the area was cleared by about 11:30 a.m.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

TorrancearrestBANK OF AMERICAattempted robberyAttempted Bank Robbery
