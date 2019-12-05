Man Who ‘Freaked Out’ on Plane, Forced Landing Pleads Guilty

A Washington man who ingested methamphetamine before getting on a plane in Seattle and had what a prosecutor called a "freak out'' on board pleaded guilty Thursday to interfering with crew members after the California-bound flight was forced to land in Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Douglas Smyser, of Bonney Lake, is expected to face four months on home detention when sentenced in December.
Smyser, according to prosecutors, was headed to a drug rehab Feb. 13 in Malibu, California, when he ate meth before his Compass Air flight from Seattle. Smyser began pacing the aisle, refused to sit down and told a crew member that someone had a gun, FBI agent Damon Bateson wrote in a complaint. The captain diverted the plane to Portland because the crew feared Smyser might rush the cockpit, the complaint says.
Upon descent into Portland, Smyser had to be restrained by a passenger until the flight landed, the federal agent wrote.