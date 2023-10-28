Man with red and blue flashing lights on SUV accused of impersonating FBI agent

A man standing next a SUV with red and blue flashing lights in a Banning parking lot identified himself as a FBI agent to police before he was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, according to authorities.

Officers responded Tuesday night to the parking lot in the 300 block of South Highland Springs Avenue. After identifying himself as an FBI agent, the man showed officers fraudulent credentials, police said.

“During the contact the male became uncooperative and fought with officers,” Banning Police said in a statement.

The 40-year-old man, identified as Hector Francisco Ponce, of Banning, was arrested and booked on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and attempting to take a peace officer’s firearm while resisting.

An initial court date was scheduled for next month, according to Riverside County jail records. It was not immediately clear whether Ponce has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Police asked anyone who might have had contact with the suspect to contact the department at 951-922-3170.