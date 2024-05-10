Whittier man accused of stabbing 7-year-old brother

A young Whittier boy is recovering after he was stabbed several times by his brother while he was sleeping, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

LASD said deputies responded to a call of a family disturbance Thursday night at a home on the 9600 block of Ben Hur Avenue. There, a 24-year-old man was experiencing what deputies described as a “mental health episode” and stabbed his younger brother seven times.

Deputies found the boy with multiple stab wounds to his arm, torso and back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, according to LASD. His health has since improved and was described as “fair” but officials.

Video from a nearby Ring surveillance camera captured the chilling scream from a woman in the house. Moments later, she was seen running into the street, holding her injured son.

Officials found the man about a block away from the home and took him into custody. It is unclear if he will face any charges in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators said they believe the attack may have stemmed from the man withdrawing from his psychiatric medication. The investigation remains underway.