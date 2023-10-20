Man, woman found shot to death in North Hollywood

Police Friday night were investigating the shooting death of a man and woman in a residential North Hollywood neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrived on the 6500 block of Riverton Avenue to find a 48-year-old woman dead inside a car from multiple gunshots, as well as a man dead nearby from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

Neighbors told NBC4 they heard the shots around 7:45 p.m. and saw a woman running down the street and crying. They added that the deceased were a married couple who had an adult daughter.

The LAPD was investigating what led up to the shooting and would not say whether the case was a possible murder-suicide.