Man's body found floating in Hermosa Beach: LASD

By Karla Rendon

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in Hermosa Beach, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

The grim discovery was made around 7 a.m. after a body was seen floating in the ocean. Once officers arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive near the shoreline.

LASD did not release the name of the deceased, but did describe him as a man believed to be between the ages of 40 to 45. The department described the death as having “suspicious circumstances.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

