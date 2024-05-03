Historic Filipinotown celebrates AAPI Heritage Month at Baryo HiFi, a free food-filled festival

What to Know The first-ever Baryo HiFi in Historic Filipinotown, a celebration of AAPI Heritage Month

Free, donations are welcome; Saturday, May 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. on Beverly Boulevard between Union Avenue and Union Place

Foodie favorites Big Boi, Lasita, and more eateries will be there plus DJs, musicians, a marketplace, and more; RVSP here

Finding your way to a fabulous Filipino festival, one that honors traditions, tastes, music, and fashion?

For many Southern Californians, that pleasurable journey will take them to Historic Filipinotown, specifically Beverly Boulevard, between Union Avenue and Union Place, on Saturday, May 4.

That's when the first-ever Baryo HiFi, an inaugural festivity that will "commemorate the Filipino community's contributions and Historic Filipinotown's cultural significance Greater Los Angeles."

The ebullient afternoon-into-evening event, which is free, will include a host of join-in activities, shopping opportunities, and get-dancing musical performances.

Baryo HiFi

The entertainment roster includes performances by "Yeek, Rini, Esta, and SoSuperSam, as well as an art exhibition curated by Kristofferson San Pablo, highlighting Filipino-American perspectives in contemporary art"; rapper P-Lo and DJ Noodles will be at the helm of the music and art presentations.

Festival visitors will also enjoy "the best of Filipino food" at the savory celebration, with delicious favorites like The Park's Finest, Big Boi, Jollibee, and Wanderlust Creamery stopping by.

And the festival's vibrant marketplace is set to honor Filipino-American makers and small businesses with a spotlight on their wares; Sari Sari will curate in partnership with All Purpose Sauce LA.

"We are thrilled to kick off AAPI Heritage Month with the Filipino Festival in Historic Filipinotown," shared the Baryo HiFi team.

"With this celebration of culture and heritage, we hope this event will spark a renewed energy in the neighborhood and empower Filipino-Americans to grow HiFi into a hub for community, culture, and businesses."

Can't make the fun but still want to show your support for Historic Filipinotown? There are ways to donate on this page.