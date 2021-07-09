road closures

Map: Westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar Will Be Closed All Weekend

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., the westbound 210 Freeway between the 5 Freeway and Roxford Street will be closed. It reopens Monday morning.

By Maggie More

A 55-hour full closure of the westbound 210 Freeway starts Friday night in the San Fernando Valley.

The freeway will be closed in the Sylmar area, starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

The closure will start at the 5 Freeway and extend to Roxford Street for repaving work.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed for the entire weekend:

  • Westbound Polk St. on-ramp
  • Westbound Roxford St. on-ramp
  • Westbound Yarnell St. on and off-ramp
  • Westbound I-210 to I-5 Interchange
  • Eastbound Paxton St. off-ramp

Caltrans advises drivers to take State Route 118 as a detour around the area of the full closure.

This map shows the detour route around the 210 Freeway closure on the weekend of July 9.

The closures may start and end later, with the schedule based on good weather conditions and subject to change. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

