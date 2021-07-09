Map: Westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar Will Be Closed All Weekend

A 55-hour full closure of the westbound 210 Freeway starts Friday night in the San Fernando Valley.

The freeway will be closed in the Sylmar area, starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

The closure will start at the 5 Freeway and extend to Roxford Street for repaving work.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed for the entire weekend:

Westbound Polk St. on-ramp

Westbound Roxford St. on-ramp

Westbound Yarnell St. on and off-ramp

Westbound I-210 to I-5 Interchange

Eastbound Paxton St. off-ramp

Caltrans advises drivers to take State Route 118 as a detour around the area of the full closure.

The closures may start and end later, with the schedule based on good weather conditions and subject to change. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.