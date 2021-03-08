Last year, California unveiled a four-tier and color-coded system based on coronavirus conditions in each of the state's 58 counties.

When it was first released, 41 counties -- about 94 percent of California's population -- were under the most restrictive purple tier.

But as conditions improve and vaccinations continue, several counties are preparing to move out of that tier into less restrictive tiers -- red, orange and yellow.

The map below shows were each county falls within the tiered system. Click on a county or use the search field to reveal more information.

The state posts updates to its Blueprint for a Safer Economy system here. Find out what it means for you.