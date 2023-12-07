Man unloading 120 pounds of marijuana robbed at gunpoint outside Culver City dispensary

Three people are sought in the armed robbery of a man who was unloading about 120 pounds of marijuana outside a Culver City dispensary.

The robbery at gunpoint was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Robertson Boulevard. The victim was unloading the marijuana from a vehicle when he was approached by two people with handguns.

One man pointed a gun at the victim as they took the marijuana and left in a car driven by a third person.

The men who confronted the victim were described as Black, 20 to 30 years old, and about six feet tall. One man wore dark jeans, a black hoodie with white spots, and black ski mask. The other man wore a white hoodie with dark-colored marks on the upper chest area, light-colored pants with a vertical stripe along the legs, white shoes, and a black ski mask.

The getaway car was described as a silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Culver City police at 310- 253-6502.