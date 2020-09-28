Martindale Fire Erupts North of Santa Clarita

A brush fire blackened 200 acres in about 30 minutes Monday afternoon and quickly threatened about a dozen structures in the Castaic Canyons area near Santa Clarita.

The blaze broke out at 3 p.m. in the 34700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, about two miles southwest of the Bouquet Reservoir, and fire crews arrived at 3:09 p.m., according to Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 10-12 structures were threatened by 3:25 p.m. as the blaze burned southeast, the fire department reported.

Current conditions around the #MartindaleFire, along with a view from the @AlertWildfire camera located at Camp 9.



Both nearby sites are reporting NE winds with gusts 15-20mph, humidity ~10%.

@NBCLA pic.twitter.com/kLzb2HHbFw — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) September 28, 2020

Los Angeles County was under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger at the time the blaze broke out due to high temperatures, low humidity and moderate Santa Ana winds. The warning was scheduled to expire at 5 p.m.

The Angeles National Forest tweeted at 3:36 p.m. that it was responding to a “reported 200+ acre fire, NE of Santa Clarita, moving South with rapid rate of spread in medium brush. Gusty winds. ANF has a 2nd Alarm activated, with air tankers and additional resources on the way.”