Two masked robbers held employees at a neighborhood taco stand at gunpoint late Wednesday in the Florence area.

The robbery was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at Manchester and Towne avenues in the South Los Angeles community. The robbers left with money.

Employees said the robbery was the second in as many months at their taco stand.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"People are out here hustling, just making ends meet," said Oscar Lozano, the taco stand owner. "They're just working for their necessities. For people to come armed… it's just not fair."

No injuries were reported.

The heist follows a string of similar robberies at taco stands in Los Angeles. In one crime, a man was held at gunpoint in a robbery caught on security camera video. That was one of at least five robberies at taco stands reported that same week.

Authorities said they are attempting to determine whether the robberies are connected.