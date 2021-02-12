Manhattan Beach

Mat Will Be Unrolled at Manhattan Beach to Provide Better Access to the Water

The Mobi-Mat is designed to make access easier for people using wheelchairs on the sand.

People at the beach.
Getty

A mat made of nylon mesh will be unrolled next week at Manhattan Beach to help provide better access to the water.

The semi-permanent mat will be installed Wednesday. It will extend 60 feet from the concrete Pathway to the Sea walkway at 42nd Street, allowing beach visitors to get close to the water without touching the sand.

Download our mobile app for iOS and Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

men in kilts 16 mins ago

Here's a Closer Look at Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in ‘Men in Kilts'

weather 4 hours ago

Weak Storm Swings In and Out of Southern California, Bringing Light Rain

"Our beaches belong to everyone, and we are working to make them accessible to everyone -- including people with mobility challenges,'' Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "The Mobi-Mat we are installing at Manhattan Beach is designed to make it easier for people with wheelchairs or parents with strollers to get across the sand and enjoy the beach.''

The mat, which will be the first installed this year, will end near the edge of the water in a "T'' shape. Another semi-permanent mat is installed seasonally at Zuma Beach in Malibu.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Manhattan Beach
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us