How to see the Flower Moon at its peak in LA

Early risers will want to watch the sky over Southern California Thursday morning for May's full moon.

Known as the Flower Moon, the full moon reaches peak illumination at 6:53 a.m. Morning twilight will begin around around 4:40 a.m. with sunrise at 5:49 a.m., according to NASA.

The early morning views should be brilliant, if clouds cooperate.

"It may be a little challenging to see that full moon because of the deepening marine layer," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon.

The full moon in May is called by several names, but Flower Moon was inspired by abundant flowers that bloom this time of year. Other names include the Corn or Corn Planting Moon.

The next full moon will be June 21, a day after the Summer Solstice. That will be called the Strawberry Moon.