Watch Live: Mayor Garcetti Orders Masks, Face Coverings at Essential Businesses

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that his ordering workers of non-medical essential businesses to wear face protections and said essential businesses will be authorized to deny customers who are not covering their faces.

Garcetti said he is mandating workers in essential businesses such as grocery stores to wear face coverings starting Friday, and employers must provide the coverings or reimburse workers who obtain them on their own.

As of Friday, businesses will also be authorized to deny entry to customers who aren't wearing face coverings, the mayor said.

"Every Angeleno will share this responsibility with employers: To keep workers and everybody else safe, which is why we are requiring customers to wear face coverings to enter those businesses I mentioned," Garcetti said. "If you're shopping for groceries, picking up a prescription, or visiting any other essential business, and if you're not covering your face, by Friday morning, an essential business can refuse you service."

The mayor added, "So cover up, save a life, it's that simple."

