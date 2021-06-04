Meet the Superheroes of Avengers Campus

Calling upon Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure?

You're going to come across galactically cool grub, merch that's full of marvels aplenty, and, of course, the superstar superheroes that regularly gather at the location to discuss matters that involve saving the world, defeating powerful villains, and having some fantastical fun, too.

The new land at the Anaheim theme park debuted on Friday, June 4. Advance tickets and reservations are required to visit Disney California Adventure, the brand-new home to Avengers Campus.

Here are some of the heroes you'll see, and potentially snap a picture with, as you roam the tech-tastic campus, which boasts WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, the Ancient Sanctum, and, of course, Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!