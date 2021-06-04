Meet the Superheroes of Avengers Campus

Calling upon
Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure?
You're going to come across galactically cool grub, merch that's full of marvels aplenty, and, of course, the superstar superheroes that regularly gather at the location to discuss matters that involve saving the world, defeating powerful villains, and having some fantastical fun, too.
The new land at the Anaheim theme park debuted on Friday, June 4. Advance tickets and reservations are required to visit Disney California Adventure, the brand-new home to Avengers Campus.
Here are some of the heroes you'll see, and potentially snap a picture with, as you roam the tech-tastic campus, which boasts WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, the Ancient Sanctum, and, of course, Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!
11 photos
1/11
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
Iron Man can be seen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, as it was Tony Stark who offered up the site for this new place to recruit and train the next generation of heroes. In front of Avengers Headquarters, Iron Man proudly welcomes the recruits in a memorable, heroic encounter. At Avengers Campus, Iron Man is seen showcasing his newest armor, the Mark 80, which is a Disney Parks exclusive design. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
2/11
Thor, who crosses the Bifrost from Asgard to appear at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, encounters recruits with his mythic hammer, Mjolnir, in hand. At Avengers Campus, the new land inside Disney California Adventure Park, Super Heroes from across time and space have arrived and are dedicated to training the next generation of Super Heroes. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
3/11
At the site of the Ancient Sanctum, deep in the heart of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, guests may encounter the Master of Mystic Arts himself, Doctor Strange. From time to time, Doctor Strange steps forth through an inter-dimensional portal to engage guests with illusions, sorcery and tales to astonish from his collection of mysterious relics. From time to time, he may even bring other heroes as he opens the portals. At night, the Ancient Sanctum glows even more vividly with majestic colors and lights, pulsating with mystic energy. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
4/11
When trouble ensues at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, out of nowhere Earth's Mightiest Heroes arrive to save the day. Guests may see Black Panther, Black Widow or Captain America spring into action, heading off the threat from these foes. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
5/11
Black Widow makes a rooftop cameo at Avengers Campus. (Ty Popko/Disneyland Resort)
6/11
Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje, debuts for the first time in a Disney park at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. Recruits at Avengers Campus are invited to join Black Panther's loyal bodyguards, the Dora Milaje, in training sessions lead by Okoye in the courtyard near Avengers Headquarters. Here, they may learn wisdom from Wakanda and participate in a series of strength and skill exercises. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
7/11
Captain Marvel has touched down on Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park from somewhere far across the universe. At Avengers Campus, the new land inside Disney California Adventure Park, Super Heroes from across time and space have arrived and are dedicated to training the next generation of Super Heroes. (Derek Lee/Disneyland Resort)
8/11
Throughout the day at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, recruits have the chance to witness Spider-Man swing into action high above Avengers Campus with gravity-defying, acrobatic feats never before seen in a Disney park. Spider-Man flips 60 to 65 feet in the air above the rooftop of the WEB building. (Ty Popko/Disneyland Resort)
9/11
Following those stunning moves, Spider-Man swings down off the building to ground level to say hello and inspire the "new recruits" he meets on campus. (Ty Popko/Disneyland Resort)
10/11
Guests may come across Ant-Man and The Wasp at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park outside Pym Test Kitchen as they check in on the latest experiments taking place with food and beverages using the remarkable Pym Particles. (Ty Popko/Disneyland Resort)
11/11
Captain America takes tours of duty throughout Avengers Campus, either on foot or on the Avengers deployment vehicle. Guests may even see some other heroes riding along, like Captain Marvel. At Avengers Campus, the new land inside Disney California Adventure Park, Super Heroes from across time and space have arrived and are dedicated to training the next generation of Super Heroes. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)