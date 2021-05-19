Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to Mega Millions lottery numbers.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the Tuesday night drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but a ticket with five numbers and missing the Mega number was sold at a gas station in Carson.

It's worth $183,291, the California Lottery announced.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station-convenience store in San Diego. It is also worth $183,291.

No one hit all six numbers, so the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $515 million.

Three other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold. The ones sold in Delaware and Ohio are both worth $1 million.

The one sold in Virginia is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $475 million.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning

a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.