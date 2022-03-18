Meryl Streep, Adam McKay Join Youth Climate Strike Rally

Adam McKay, director of "Don't Look Up," and actress Meryl Streep will join an indigenous and youth-led coalition at Pershing Square at noon Friday in downtown Los Angeles to support the Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles.

The Youth Climate Los Angeles movement has targeted the California Teachers Union to divest their $20 billion pension fund from fossil fuels and will rally on March 25, the same day the CTA is supposed to be voting on their pension fund.

It will also show support for the Wet'suwet'en tribe, whose territory and water supply is being threatened by the CGL pipeline.

McKay said he will announce at today's rally that his company will divest their money from City National Bank/Royal Bank of Canada if the bank does not meet the demands of the Wet'suwet'en tribe.

The rally is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. and a march will follow to City National Bank, 350 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles.

The rally will start at Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles.

Those in attendance are asked to wear masks.

There is a live stream event on Act.tv set for Saturday starting at noon that is expected to feature Mark Ruffalo, Bill McKibben, Danny Glover and hosted by Baratunde Thurston.