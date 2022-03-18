climate change

Meryl Streep, Adam McKay Join Youth Climate Strike Rally

The rally aims to get the California Teachers Association union to divest their $20 billion pension fund from fossil fuels, and will show support for the Wet'suwet'en tribe.

By City News Service

Meryl Streep, left, and director Adam McKay joined the Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The rally calls for diversion of pensions from fossil fuels, as well as for support for the Wet'suwet'en tribe.
Getty Images

Adam McKay, director of "Don't Look Up," and actress Meryl Streep will join an indigenous and youth-led coalition at Pershing Square at noon Friday in downtown Los Angeles to support the Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles.

The Youth Climate Los Angeles movement has targeted the California Teachers Union to divest their $20 billion pension fund from fossil fuels and will rally on March 25, the same day the CTA is supposed to be voting on their pension fund.

It will also show support for the Wet'suwet'en tribe, whose territory and water supply is being threatened by the CGL pipeline.

McKay said he will announce at today's rally that his company will divest their money from City National Bank/Royal Bank of Canada if the bank does not meet the demands of the Wet'suwet'en tribe.

The rally is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. and a march will follow to City National Bank, 350 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles.

The rally will start at Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles.

Those in attendance are asked to wear masks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Gas prices 3 hours ago

Average Price of Gas in LA County Inches Toward $6 a Gallon

Daylight Saving Time 4 hours ago

What Staying in Daylight Saving Time Year-Round Would Mean for Los Angeles

There is a live stream event on Act.tv set for Saturday starting at noon that is expected to feature Mark Ruffalo, Bill McKibben, Danny Glover and hosted by Baratunde Thurston.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

climate changeMeryl StreeprallyAdam McKay
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us