Man Shot and Killed at Metro Train Station South of Downtown LA

A man fired several rounds as the victim exited a Metro train at the Washington Station.

A man was shot and killed outside a Metro train station late Wednesday south of downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests were reported early Thursday in the shooting at the Washington Station of the Metro A (Blue) Line. A man in his 20s was shot after exiting a train just before midnight, police said. 

The gunman fired several rounds, then ran away. A detailed description of the shooter was not available. 

The victim died at the scene. 

It’s not clear whether the shooter and victim knew each other. 

