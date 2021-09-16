Man Shot and Killed at Metro Train Station South of Downtown LA

A man was shot and killed outside a Metro train station late Wednesday south of downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests were reported early Thursday in the shooting at the Washington Station of the Metro A (Blue) Line. A man in his 20s was shot after exiting a train just before midnight, police said.

The gunman fired several rounds, then ran away. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

The victim died at the scene.

It’s not clear whether the shooter and victim knew each other.