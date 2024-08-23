Studio City

Metro bus crash leaves 7 injured in Studio City

At least seven passengers were injured after a Metro bus crashed in Studio City early Friday.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Lankershim Boulevard and Main Street. The bus slammed into a light pole, leaving the entrance door completely damaged.

At least three people were taken to the hospital. The bus driver was treated on the scene and released.

"I was sitting back there in my tent and it sounded like a bomb went off," Adam Olson, a witness, said. "It like shook us."

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash.

Anyone with additional information on this accident is asked to call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477.

